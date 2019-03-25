See All Gastroenterologists in Summit, WI
Dr. Nizar Hallak, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (42)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Nizar Hallak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Summit, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Hallak works at Aurora Health Care in Summit, WI with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aurora Medical Center Summit
    36500 Aurora Dr, Summit, WI 53066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 434-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Palmetto Health-USC Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Columbia Gastroenterology Associates
    3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 120, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 434-8866

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heart Disease
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Reflux Esophagitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Colitis
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dizziness
Duodenal Ulcer
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Ileus
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Megacolon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pancreatitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Pouchitis
Proteinuria
Purpura
Pyloric Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Ulcer
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Syphilis Infections
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 25, 2019
    Dr Hallak is very professional and competent. He is knowledgeable, and caring. He did a great job on my colonoscopy. I highly recommend him.
    — Mar 25, 2019
    About Dr. Nizar Hallak, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861627697
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny Meth Hosp/Affil Cornell Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science
    Undergraduate School
    • Wooster
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
