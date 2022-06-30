Dr. Nizar Habal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nizar Habal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nizar Habal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.
Dr. Habal works at
Locations
1
Vidant Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-4501
2
Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery Pllc2223 Hemby Ln, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 413-0036
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
- Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Habal?
Dr Habal is a great surgeon. He removed cancer from my breast and I felt no pain afterwards and healing fast. I recently visited him to confirm that I didn't have cancer in other breast. He is always compassionate, kind, and does not rush me. I love him.
About Dr. Nizar Habal, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1215932223
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habal has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Breast Lift Surgery and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Habal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.