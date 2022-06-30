Overview

Dr. Nizar Habal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.



Dr. Habal works at Brody School Medicine ECU Pthlg in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Breast Lift Surgery and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.