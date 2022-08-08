Dr. Nizam Razack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nizam Razack, MD
Overview
Dr. Nizam Razack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and UCF Lake Nona Hospital.
Locations
Spine & Brain Neurosurgery Center7460 Docs Grove Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 903-9360
Florida Hospital Celebration400 Celebration Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 903-9360
Whiting Neurosurgery1315 S International Pkwy Ste 1111, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 206-3755
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Neurosurgeon. Helped me with Essential Tremmors. Right hand is now steady and head improved as well. Excellent staff. The nurses were great .Theywere comforting as well and informative. Dr. Razack helped me all the way throughout the procedure. .
About Dr. Nizam Razack, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1447237045
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razack has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Razack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.