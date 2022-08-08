Overview

Dr. Nizam Razack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and UCF Lake Nona Hospital.



Dr. Razack works at Bela Vida Urogynecology in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.