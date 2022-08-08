See All Neurosurgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Nizam Razack, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nizam Razack, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (54)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nizam Razack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and UCF Lake Nona Hospital.

Dr. Razack works at Bela Vida Urogynecology in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rabih Tawk, MD
Dr. Rabih Tawk, MD
10 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Ian Buchanan, MD
Dr. Ian Buchanan, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Kaisorn Chaichana, MD
Dr. Kaisorn Chaichana, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine & Brain Neurosurgery Center
    7460 Docs Grove Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 903-9360
  2. 2
    Florida Hospital Celebration
    400 Celebration Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 903-9360
  3. 3
    Whiting Neurosurgery
    1315 S International Pkwy Ste 1111, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 206-3755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Razack?

    Aug 08, 2022
    Excellent Neurosurgeon. Helped me with Essential Tremmors. Right hand is now steady and head improved as well. Excellent staff. The nurses were great .Theywere comforting as well and informative. Dr. Razack helped me all the way throughout the procedure. .
    Shirley Bowers — Aug 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nizam Razack, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nizam Razack, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Razack to family and friends

    Dr. Razack's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Razack

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nizam Razack, MD.

    About Dr. Nizam Razack, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447237045
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nizam Razack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Razack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Razack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Razack has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Razack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nizam Razack, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.