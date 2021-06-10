Dr. Nizam Meah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nizam Meah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nizam Meah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Matagorda Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital.
Dr. Meah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Your GI Center2404 Smith Ranch Rd Ste 200, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (979) 366-7938
-
2
Your GI Center109 Parking Way St, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 310-1242Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
3
Your GI Center12951 South Fwy, Houston, TX 77047 Directions (979) 977-0972Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Matagorda Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meah?
Very knowledgeable good with his patients
About Dr. Nizam Meah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1720174857
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meah works at
Dr. Meah has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Meah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.