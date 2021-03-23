Dr. Niyati Nadkarni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadkarni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niyati Nadkarni, MD
Overview
Dr. Niyati Nadkarni, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Nebraska Cancer Specialists - Estabrook Cancer Center - Methodist8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 330-5690
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Nedkarni is the best oncologist in the country if not even the best in the world. I have been her patient since my first surgery Nov 3, 2016 when she was called in to assist because the surgeon who started the surgery to reconstruct my bowels found cancer in a place in was not expecting to find cancer. Shortly after my last chemo April 17, 2017. I needed a liver biopsy. Dr. Nedkarni called me herself (I think it was the same day of the biopay) to tell me that the growth on my liver was benign.
About Dr. Niyati Nadkarni, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Gynecological Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadkarni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadkarni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadkarni has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open , Uterine Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadkarni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadkarni.
