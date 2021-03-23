Overview

Dr. Niyati Nadkarni, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Nadkarni works at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Uterine Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.