Dr. Niyati Davda, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Niyati Davda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Piscataway, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Davda works at Davda Medical Group LLC in Piscataway, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Davda Medical Group LLC
    1100 Centennial Ave Ste 204IN, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 375-1896

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.4
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(23)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Niyati Davda, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1659346419
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Saint Vincents Hosp
Internship
  • Saint Vincents Hosp
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MED COLL|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Niyati Davda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Davda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Davda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Davda works at Davda Medical Group LLC in Piscataway, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Davda’s profile.

Dr. Davda speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Davda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davda.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

