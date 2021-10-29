See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Jackson, NJ
Dr. Niyati Chiniwala, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Niyati Chiniwala, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jackson, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Beth GS Med College & KEM Hosp and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Chiniwala works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OBGYN in Jackson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Endocrinology, Jackson
    27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-5, Jackson, NJ 08527 (732) 707-6489

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Lipoprotein Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Graves' Disease
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Raynaud's Disease
Shortness of Breath
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 29, 2021
    DR CHINIWALA ALWAYS TAKES HER TIME WITH YOU. I NEVER FEEL RUSHED, I ALWAYS GET IN TO SEE HER IN A TIMELY MANNER. I HAVE RECOMMENDED HER TO MY FRIENDS AND FAMILY
    — Oct 29, 2021
    About Dr. Niyati Chiniwala, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528219367
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Beth GS Med College & KEM Hosp
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Niyati Chiniwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiniwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chiniwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chiniwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chiniwala works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OBGYN in Jackson, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Chiniwala’s profile.

    Dr. Chiniwala has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiniwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiniwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiniwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiniwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiniwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

