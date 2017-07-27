Dr. Nivin Todd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nivin Todd, MD
Overview
Dr. Nivin Todd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Todd works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Women's Health Specialists1755 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 205, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 777-4579Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Todd?
Dr. Todd is absolutely wonderful. She is an expert in her field, and I always trust her medical advice. There is no one else I would want delivering my babies. She is kind, a great listener, and puts her patients first. I always feel confident I'm getting the best care with her. She is amazing.
About Dr. Nivin Todd, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1356390579
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Todd works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.