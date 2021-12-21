Overview

Dr. Nivia Vazquez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Children's Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Vazquez works at Portofino Pediatrics Associates in Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.