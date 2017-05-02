Dr. Niveditha Meghadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meghadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niveditha Meghadri, MD
Overview
Dr. Niveditha Meghadri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya.
They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 295 Pierson Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 494-8558
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have been bringing my son to Dr. Meghadri for about 5 yrs. now. He has ASD, ADHD and Anxiety disorder, among other problems. Her guidance is priceless. She has helped us through issues with the school system, in-patient treatment, and serious behavioral problems. She is always pleasant and her staff is, also. My son now loves to see her. Thank you Dr. Meghadri for making a positive impact in our lives!
About Dr. Niveditha Meghadri, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1063501872
Education & Certifications
- Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meghadri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meghadri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meghadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meghadri has seen patients for Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meghadri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meghadri speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Meghadri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meghadri.
