Dr. Nivedita Nadkarni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nivedita Nadkarni, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1346479185
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Dr. Nadkarni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
