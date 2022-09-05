Dr. Mathur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nivedita Mathur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nivedita Mathur, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooksville, FL.
Dr. Mathur works at
Locations
1
Manatee Counseling Group LLC7074 Grove Rd, Brooksville, FL 34609 Directions (352) 293-3467
2
New Horizons Mental Health LLC12130 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 293-3467
3
Springbrook Hospital7007 Grove Rd, Brooksville, FL 34609 Directions (352) 596-4306
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mathur saw my mother while she was in the hospital. My mother is 95 and tends to be a bit confused and hard of hearing. She was depressed because of medical issues and age. Dr Mathur was patient and listened to her needs. She prescribed medication which has been extremely helpful. My mother has a much happier view now. She feels good, is sleeping and eating much better. She is completely changed for the better.
About Dr. Nivedita Mathur, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1780986448
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
