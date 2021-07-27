Overview

Dr. Nivedita Mahidhara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Mahidhara works at UCHealth Internal Medicine - Lowry in Denver, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.