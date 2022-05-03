Dr. Nivedita Gunturi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunturi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nivedita Gunturi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nivedita Gunturi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Gunturi works at
Locations
Rush University Senior Care1725 W Harrison St Ste 955, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-7030
North Tower5230 Centre Ave Rm 211, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-2465
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The physician provided a very detail visit. We reviewed my medications,my health any concerns or questions I had. She provided excellent services as a new patient.
About Dr. Nivedita Gunturi, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Medicine, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunturi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunturi works at
Dr. Gunturi speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunturi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunturi.
