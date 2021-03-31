Dr. Nivedita Chander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nivedita Chander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nivedita Chander, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Uva Culpeper Medical Center and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Chander works at
Locations
-
1
Bluemont Nephrology Associates PC406 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-5696
-
2
Warrenton Dialysis Facility Inc170 W Shirley Ave Ste 100, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-5696
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chander?
Dr Chander is far and away the BEST physician of any specialty we have ever known. She always took as much time as we deemed necessary. She even has called us at home between appointments to check on us. Best bedside manner anyone could hope for. Highly recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Nivedita Chander, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1356344253
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyn/St Lukes
- Rush Presbyn/St Lukes
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chander works at
Dr. Chander has seen patients for Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.