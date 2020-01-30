Overview

Dr. Nivedita Bijoor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Simpsonville, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center.



Dr. Bijoor works at Oakview Medical Associates LLC in Simpsonville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.