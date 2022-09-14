Dr. Balasubramaniyam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nivas Balasubramaniyam, MD
Overview
Dr. Nivas Balasubramaniyam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Locations
I U Health Arnett - Lafayette Heart Institute1116 N 16th St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bala was the assigned cardiologist when I had my NSTEMI heart attack in May and was taken to IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. I found him to be personable, fully capable, interested, a good sense of humor and easy to talk to. He took plenty of time to answer my questions and was fully competent. I have no idea how the previous reviewer came to a poor review. That was NOT an accurate assessment of Dr Bala’s care and competency. Frankly I have not had a better doctor and certainly not a better cardiologist.
About Dr. Nivas Balasubramaniyam, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balasubramaniyam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balasubramaniyam has seen patients for Pericarditis, Sinus Bradycardia and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balasubramaniyam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Balasubramaniyam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balasubramaniyam.
