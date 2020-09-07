Dr. Niv Mor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niv Mor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Niv Mor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Providence, NJ.
Dr. Mor works at
Locations
Atlantic Medical Group ENT At New Providence550 Central Ave Ste 500, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 795-1194
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 795-1194
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mor was very informative & caring during our telamed visit. He had great bedside manners before & after my daughter's procedure.
About Dr. Niv Mor, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1891937132
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mor has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mor.
