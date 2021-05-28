Dr. Niuton Koide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niuton Koide, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Niuton Koide, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Koide works at
Las Vegas Heart Associates - North Tenaya Way2880 N Tenaya Way Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 723-7631Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Koide performed an Ablation Procedure on me on May 5, 2021 at Mountain View Hospital. I had a persistent irregular heart rhythm and an increased heartbeat. I had tried cardio version and medication to remedy the problem but nothing had worked. Dr. Koide was recommended as a top tier Cardiac Electrophysiologist by another doctor in my church. Dr. Koide did an excellent job explaining the procedure in detail and the procedure was successful. I unconditionally recommend Dr. Koide to anyone requiring this procedure.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1821067059
- Metro Hlth Med Ctr
Dr. Koide has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koide accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koide works at
Dr. Koide has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koide on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koide speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Koide. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koide.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.