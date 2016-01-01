Dr. Nitzmari Melendez Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitzmari Melendez Vazquez, MD
Overview
Dr. Nitzmari Melendez Vazquez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Melendez Vazquez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Neurology At Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 540, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melendez Vazquez?
About Dr. Nitzmari Melendez Vazquez, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1861704447
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Melendez Vazquez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Melendez Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melendez Vazquez works at
Dr. Melendez Vazquez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Melendez Vazquez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez Vazquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melendez Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melendez Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.