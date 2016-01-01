See All Pediatricians in Orlando, FL
Dr. Nitzmari Melendez Vazquez, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Nitzmari Melendez Vazquez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Melendez Vazquez works at Advent Health - Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Neurology At Orlando
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Neurology At Orlando
615 E Princeton St Ste 540, Orlando, FL 32803

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Evoked Potential Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1861704447
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Medical Education
  • PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Nitzmari Melendez Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Melendez Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Melendez Vazquez works at Advent Health - Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Melendez Vazquez’s profile.

Dr. Melendez Vazquez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez Vazquez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melendez Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melendez Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

