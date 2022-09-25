Overview

Dr. Nitza Alvarez-Torres, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Alvarez-Torres works at Tri-County Heart Institute PA in The Villages, FL with other offices in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.