Dr. Nitza Alvarez-Torres, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nitza Alvarez-Torres, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Alvarez-Torres works at Tri-County Heart Institute PA in The Villages, FL with other offices in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tri-County Heart Institute PA
    1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 531, The Villages, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 504-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tri-County Heart Institute PA - Leesburg
    26218 US Highway 27 Ste 103, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 504-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nitza Alvarez-Torres, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659491983
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Med Center Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
