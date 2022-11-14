See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Overview

Dr. Nitu Aryal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Aryal works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3323
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Aryal?

Nov 14, 2022
Dr. Aural is always 100% engaged with her patients. She is knowledgeable and has the ability to explain complicated information so it's easy to understand. I love her positive energy. I always leave feeling uplifted. I highly recommended her.
Bonnie March — Nov 14, 2022
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nitu Aryal, MD?
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aryal to family and friends

Dr. Aryal's Office & Staff

  Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  Staff friendliness and courteousness
  Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Aryal

  Level of trust in provider's decisions
  How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  How well provider listens and answers questions
  Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  Your gender:
  Your age group:
  Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nitu Aryal, MD.

About Dr. Nitu Aryal, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083870968
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Lukes Hosp-U Mo
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aryal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Aryal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Aryal works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aryal’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Aryal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aryal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aryal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aryal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

