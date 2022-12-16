Dr. Nitsana Spigland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spigland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitsana Spigland, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nitsana Spigland, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
She was amazing as always.
- Pediatric Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew, Korean, Russian and Spanish
- St Justine Chldns Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
Dr. Spigland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spigland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spigland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spigland has seen patients for Appendectomy and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spigland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Spigland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spigland.
