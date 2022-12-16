Overview

Dr. Nitsana Spigland, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Spigland works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.