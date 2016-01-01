See All Oncologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Nitin Yerram, MD

Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nitin Yerram, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Yerram works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Urology
    360 Essex St Ste 403, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-8090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Scan
Trichomoniasis Screening
STD Screening
Bladder Scan
Trichomoniasis Screening
STD Screening

Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Nitin Yerram, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063858595
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Center / Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nitin Yerram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yerram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yerram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yerram works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Yerram’s profile.

    Dr. Yerram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yerram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yerram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yerram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

