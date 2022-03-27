Dr. Nitin Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Sethi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nitin Sethi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Wcmc Lymphoma Myeloma520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1325
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sethi is a great physician, very compassionate, I was/am lucky to see him. Caring, professional and no nonsense (the way I expect a Dr. to be) Presbyterian/Cornell hospital is lucky to have him. I had a bad concussion and, on my way to heal by following/listening (which not easy for me) to Dr Sethi instruction.
About Dr. Nitin Sethi, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760641864
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center
- Prince George's Hospital Center
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sethi works at
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
