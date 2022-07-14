Dr. Nitin Sapra, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Sapra, DMD
Dr. Nitin Sapra, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in O Fallon, MO.
Dr. Sapra works at
Deer Creek Dental2941 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 213-2459
Darwin Family Dental Care3037 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953 Directions (772) 212-2760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Worked me in for dental work while I was in a time crunch. Very good work and very accommodating.
About Dr. Nitin Sapra, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1396305926
Dr. Sapra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sapra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sapra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sapra works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.