Dr. Nitin Rangnekar, MD
Overview
Dr. Nitin Rangnekar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Rangnekar works at
Locations
1
Mercy Surgical Associates10810 Parkside Dr Ste G-9, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 218-6085
2
Tennova Healthcare-physicians Regional Medical Center900 E Oak Hill Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 218-6085
3
Tennova Medical Group10800 Parkside Dr Ste 330, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 218-6085
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Quick and to the point
About Dr. Nitin Rangnekar, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1225089550
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rangnekar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rangnekar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rangnekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rangnekar works at
Dr. Rangnekar has seen patients for Excision of Stomach Tumor, Abdominal Pain and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rangnekar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rangnekar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rangnekar.
