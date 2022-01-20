Dr. Nitin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Nitin Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Zambia, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiac Care3185 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 759-7009
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel was very professional and reassuring as we went through the process of all tests to rule out a heart problem. Very efficient office and staff. The P.A., Matt, was excellent in obtaining medical history and complaints. Technicians doing testing were competent and reassuring. At follow up appointment with Dr. Patel, we were relieved to find out tests were normal with no heart problem.
About Dr. Nitin Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1780620484
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- Hurley Medical Center
- University Of Zambia, School Of Medicine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.