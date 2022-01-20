Overview

Dr. Nitin Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Zambia, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Cardiac Care PC in Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.