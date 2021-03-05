Overview

Dr. Nitin Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Patel works at Vandemark psychiatry and counseling in Valdosta, GA with other offices in Adel, GA and Tifton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.