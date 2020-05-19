Dr. Nitin Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nitin Parikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Care Physicians303 Pirkle Ferry Rd, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 227-2222
-
2
Digestive Care Physicians1670 McKendree Church Rd Bldg 800, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Directions (770) 227-2222
-
3
Digestive Care Physicians LLC6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 450, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 227-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
I was having intestinal problems with pain and was recommended by Urgent Care to go to a gastroenterologist. I looked online for one in the Cumming area that had the highest reviews and found Dr. Parikh. I was able to make a tele-med appointment (do to covid-19) with him within just a few days. The staff is very patient and helpful as is his assistant, Alyssa. Dr. Parikh was very thorough, patient and kind, and listened and made his recommendations clear and simple. With the necessary testing he was able to diagnose and start treatment within the week . Feeling so much better now. I am very grateful for Dr. Parikh and his whole office staff! Thank you!
About Dr. Nitin Parikh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1629070289
Education & Certifications
- Therapeutic ERCP under direction of dr Joseph Geenen ,md wisconsin usa
- Wayne St U Affil Hosps, Det
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- MS University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Heartburn, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parikh speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.