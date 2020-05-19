Overview

Dr. Nitin Parikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



Dr. Parikh works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC in Cumming, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA and Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.