Overview

Dr. Nitin Bhatia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Bhatia works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA and Costa Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.