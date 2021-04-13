See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Nitin Malhotra, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
5 (85)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nitin Malhotra, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from Saint Louis Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Malhotra works at Expert Pain Physicians in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Expert Pain Physicians LLC
    16045 108th Ave Ste C, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 981-3901
    Expert Pain Physicians
    10750 W 143rd St, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 981-3901

  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Apr 13, 2021
    Dr Nitin Malholtra is so very knowledgeable about the different modalities of chronic pain relief! His advice has never failed me. He is a doctor that ask questions about the pain I am having, and truly listens to my answers before actually explaining my options, and then answering questions I may have on the procedure he feels would work best. I can sum it up in 6 words "he really cares about his patients!"
    R. Najarian — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. Nitin Malhotra, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • English, Hindi
    • 1992970859
    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
    • Saint Louis Center / School of Medicine
    • Saint Louis University
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
