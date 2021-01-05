Dr. Nitin Mahajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Mahajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nitin Mahajan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mahajan works at
Locations
-
1
Jm Alaniz MD17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 305, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (832) 296-4203
-
2
Cardio Vascular Associates of North Houston- Humble1485 Fm 1960 Bypass Rd E, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (832) 296-4203
-
3
Cardiovascular Associates of North Houston- Cypress21212 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (832) 296-4203
-
4
Cardio Vascular Associates of North Houston- Cypress Creek847 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (832) 296-4203
-
5
Cardiovascular Associates of North Houston25410I 45, Spring, TX 77386 Directions (832) 296-4203
-
6
Cardiovascular Associates of North Houston- Heights1917 Ashland St, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (832) 296-4203Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursdayClosedFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- United Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent service in time
About Dr. Nitin Mahajan, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1467561902
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- M'aimonides Med Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease
