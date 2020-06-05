See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Nitin Kukkar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (10)
Overview

Dr. Nitin Kukkar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Center for Hip and Knee Replacement | New York Presbyterian Hospital | Columbia University Medical Center - New York | Massachusetts General Hospital – Harvard Medical School - Boston, MA | All India Institute of Medical Sciences - India | Memorial M

Dr. Kukkar works at Health Care Partners of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Care Partners of San Antonio
    7410 Blanco Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 401-1515
  2. 2
    Hospital
    4901 College Blvd, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 491-3999
  3. 3
    Miwa Medical Group Pllc
    1804 NE Loop 410 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 401-1515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mack — Jun 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nitin Kukkar, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417119918
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Center for Hip and Knee Replacement | New York Presbyterian Hospital | Columbia University Medical Center - New York | Massachusetts General Hospital – Harvard Medical School - Boston, MA | All India Institute of Medical Sciences - India | Memorial M
    Internship
    • Rajasthan University - Jaipur, India
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kukkar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kukkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kukkar has seen patients for Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kukkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kukkar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kukkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kukkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kukkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

