Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD is a gastroenterology specialist in Jackson, MS. Dr. Gupta completed a residency at Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine. He currently practices at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Gupta is board certified in Ophthalmology.

Locations

  1. 1
    State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 697-6133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Sagamore Health Network

About Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1962454835
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Harvard Medical School
Residency
  • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Internship
  • Washington University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
  • Vanderbilt University
Undergraduate School
  • Duke University
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.