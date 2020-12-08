See All Plastic Surgeons in Henderson, NV
Dr. Nitin Engineer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (112)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Nitin Engineer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Engineer works at Engineered Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Institute in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Engineered Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Institute
    880 Seven Hills Dr Ste 170, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 907-2222
    Engineered Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Institute
    9975 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 907-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Hand
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Dec 08, 2020
    The Opus Fractional Plasma laser is a game changer. IT IS AMAZING!! I have been going to Kendal (the most results-oriented aesthetician!) for many years-so glad she's moved closer to my home! She's helped me overcome terrible acne scars and aging skin. I have had other lasers, microneedlings with/out PRP, peels, microderm-you name it! But this is SO different. Much less invasive than traditional needling=no bleeding or swelling- a big bonus= no down time. Immediately after, my fave and neck were so tight, like I had a face lift! Especially around my eyes- it "lifted" the hooding-I LOVE IT!! Kendal is also so PRO at everything she does, whether it is a simple peel and now the Plasma laser, she takes her time to examine your skin and listen to your goals. Kendal spends THE MOST TIME, always doing ABOVE WHAT OTHERS WILL DO. She has changed my life!
    About Dr. Nitin Engineer, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, French, German and Hindi
    • 1952513079
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Louisville Sch of Med Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine General Surgery 2006
    • University of Washington School of Medicine General Surgery Internship
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • Vanderbilt University
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
