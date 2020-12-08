Dr. Nitin Engineer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engineer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Engineer, MD
Overview
Dr. Nitin Engineer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Engineer works at
Locations
-
1
Engineered Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Institute880 Seven Hills Dr Ste 170, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 907-2222
-
2
Engineered Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Institute9975 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89183 Directions (702) 907-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The Opus Fractional Plasma laser is a game changer. IT IS AMAZING!! I have been going to Kendal (the most results-oriented aesthetician!) for many years-so glad she's moved closer to my home! She's helped me overcome terrible acne scars and aging skin. I have had other lasers, microneedlings with/out PRP, peels, microderm-you name it! But this is SO different. Much less invasive than traditional needling=no bleeding or swelling- a big bonus= no down time. Immediately after, my fave and neck were so tight, like I had a face lift! Especially around my eyes- it "lifted" the hooding-I LOVE IT!! Kendal is also so PRO at everything she does, whether it is a simple peel and now the Plasma laser, she takes her time to examine your skin and listen to your goals. Kendal spends THE MOST TIME, always doing ABOVE WHAT OTHERS WILL DO. She has changed my life!
About Dr. Nitin Engineer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, French, German and Hindi
- 1952513079
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Sch of Med Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine General Surgery 2006
- University of Washington School of Medicine General Surgery Internship
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Dr. Engineer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engineer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Engineer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Engineer speaks French, German and Hindi.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Engineer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
