Overview

Dr. Nitin Barman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital Center.



Dr. Barman works at The Lauder Family Cardiovascular Ambulatory Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.