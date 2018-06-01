Dr. Nitin Ambani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Ambani, MD
Overview
Dr. Nitin Ambani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Ambani works at
Locations
Henry Ford Allegiance Urology2800 Spring Arbor Rd Ste 101, Jackson, MI 49203 Directions (517) 205-2109
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly staff and Doctor! Things were explained to me very well and I'm overall happy with my care here.
About Dr. Nitin Ambani, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- Med Coll, Baroda U
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ambani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ambani works at
Dr. Ambani has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ambani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.