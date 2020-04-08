Dr. Niti Vaid, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niti Vaid, DO
Dr. Niti Vaid, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Locations
Dr Niti Vaid32144 Agoura Rd Ste 118, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 865-7961Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
An amazing doctor. Very thorough and easy to talk to. I recommend her to all of my friends because I know that she will take great care of them.
About Dr. Niti Vaid, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1710934336
Education & Certifications
- Chief Resident, Stamford Hospital-Columbia Univ College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons|Chief Resident, Stamford Hospital-Columbia Univ College Of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons
- Stamford Hospital|Stamford Hospital - Columbia University
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Dr. Vaid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaid accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.