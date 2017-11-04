Overview

Dr. Niti Randhawa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Randhawa works at Niti K Randhawa, MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.