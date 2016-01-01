Dr. Nithi Anand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nithi Anand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nithi Anand, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Anand works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellstar Neurology & Headache Center780 Canton Rd NE Ste 400, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 425-0483
-
2
Wellstar Neurology2450 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 206, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 422-3602Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Wellstar Pain Medicine3747 Roswell Rd Ste 311, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 422-3602
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anand?
About Dr. Nithi Anand, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1346287760
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anand works at
Dr. Anand has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.