Overview

Dr. Nitesh Patel, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

