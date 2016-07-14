See All Radiation Oncologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Nitesh Paryani, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nitesh Paryani, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Paryani works at Saint Luke's Health System in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Tampa, FL, Kansas City, KS, Overland Park, KS, Olathe, KS, Independence, MO, Lakeland, FL, Lees Summit, MO and Liberty, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Cancer Center - Plaza Campus
    4401 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-2575
  2. 2
    Tampa Oncology and Proton
    3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 582-5823
  3. 3
    Providence Medical Center
    8929 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 596-5010
  4. 4
    Menorah Medical Center
    5721 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 498-6270
  5. 5
    Olathe Medical Center
    20375 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 768-7200
  6. 6
    Midwest Oncology Associates
    3889 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO 64057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 698-8290
  7. 7
    Research Medical Center
    2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 276-4161
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center
    1730 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 680-7780
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  9. 9
    St. Luke's East
    110 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 100, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 287-6050
  10. 10
    St. Luke's Cancer Center at Liberty Hospital
    2529 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste G40, Liberty, MO 64068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 415-2147
  11. 11
    Shawnee Mission Cancer Center
    9301 W 74th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 632-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ewing's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Heart Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Malignant Melanoma of Iris Chevron Icon
Malignant Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Optic Pathway Glioma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rhabdomyosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sarcoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Visual Pathway and Hypothalamic Glioma Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Nitesh Paryani, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801109780
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
