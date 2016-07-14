Dr. Nitesh Paryani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paryani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitesh Paryani, MD
Overview
Dr. Nitesh Paryani, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Paryani works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Cancer Center - Plaza Campus4401 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-2575
-
2
Tampa Oncology and Proton3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 582-5823
-
3
Providence Medical Center8929 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 596-5010
-
4
Menorah Medical Center5721 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 498-6270
-
5
Olathe Medical Center20375 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 768-7200
-
6
Midwest Oncology Associates3889 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 698-8290
-
7
Research Medical Center2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 276-4161Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
8
Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center1730 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7780Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
9
St. Luke's East110 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 100, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 287-6050
-
10
St. Luke's Cancer Center at Liberty Hospital2529 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste G40, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 415-2147
-
11
Shawnee Mission Cancer Center9301 W 74th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 632-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paryani?
From the moment I met Dr. Paryani I felt at ease, he was very kind and actually listened to what my concerns were. I trusted him from the moment we met and he has a compassion that few doctors have. I would highly recommend Dr. Paryani to anyone needing a cancer doctor. He saved my life and he can save yours too.
About Dr. Nitesh Paryani, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801109780
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Princeton University
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paryani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paryani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paryani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paryani works at
Dr. Paryani speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Paryani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paryani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paryani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paryani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.