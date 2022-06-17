Dr. Nitesh Kuhadiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhadiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitesh Kuhadiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nitesh Kuhadiya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Sardar Patel University / Pramukhswami Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Dr. Kuhadiya works at
Locations
-
1
Decon5444 Reno Corporate Dr, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 507-2555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
University of Buffalo Medical Doctors Academic Medicine Services Inc3980 Sheridan Dr Ste 600, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 961-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuhadiya?
I appreciate Dr Kuhadiya's professionalism and caring. He listens and answers all my questions. The staff is professional and friendly and return my calls in a timely manner. I am thankful for everyone at DECON.
About Dr. Nitesh Kuhadiya, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1588901359
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Jersey City Med Ctr(Mt Sinai Sch of Med)
- Jersey City Med Ctr(Mt Sinai Sch of Med)
- Sardar Patel University / Pramukhswami Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhadiya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuhadiya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhadiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhadiya works at
Dr. Kuhadiya has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhadiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuhadiya speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhadiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhadiya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhadiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhadiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.