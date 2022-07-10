Dr. Niteesh Bharara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bharara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niteesh Bharara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Niteesh Bharara, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama - School of Medicine|University of Alabama - School of Medicine|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
Virginia Spine Institute11800 Sunrise Valley Dr Ste 800, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (703) 745-5591Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday5:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bharara is a kind, compassionate, knowledgeable health care provider who really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Niteesh Bharara, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Pain Management - Temple University Hospital|Interventional Pain Management - Temple University Hospital|Temple University Hospital|Temple University Hospital
- Physical Medicine &amp; Rehabilitation - Temple University Hospital|Physical Medicine &amp;amp; Rehabilitation - Temple University Hospital
- Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Alabama - School of Medicine|University of Alabama - School of Medicine|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University of Alabama At Birmingham
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bharara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bharara.
