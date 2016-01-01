Overview

Dr. Niteen Milak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health and UM Harford Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Milak works at Upper Chesapeake Cardiology, LLC in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

