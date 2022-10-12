Dr. Niteen Andalkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andalkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niteen Andalkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Niteen Andalkar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus and Banner Desert Medical Center.
Locations
East Valley Neurosurgery LLC2045 S Vineyard Ste 142, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 330-6010
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is unsure about my condition so instead of jumping in and doing exploratory surgery, he is waiting for a month to see if things have changed. He explains the situation very well. He did neck surgery on me a year ago and that changed my life. I have full confidence he will take care of my sciatica and lower spine problems.
About Dr. Niteen Andalkar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124057070
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andalkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andalkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andalkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andalkar speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Andalkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andalkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andalkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andalkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.