Dr. Riegler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nitai Riegler, MD
Overview
Dr. Nitai Riegler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.
Dr. Riegler works at
Locations
Nitai I Riegler MD88 Noble Ave Ste 102, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 783-0752
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riegler?
I have been a patient of Dr. Riegler's for about 10 years, and I have been to his office many times through out the years. The office is always extremely clean and Dr. Riegler always takes his time to listen to my concerns about both medical and personal concerns. He always takes his time to explain things that I don't understand regarding my health, and is never judgemental, and always very caring. The staff including Jennifer has always been very pleasant and helpful as well. I always feel that I can ask any question about any subject, even if it's not related to something medical. Jennifer has always been extremely helpful, and on occasion, has even given me very good advice or recommendations related to my grandchildren. She has always been respectful and kind. I have heard her communicating with other patients while in the waiting room, and have noticed her concern for them as well. There aren't too many doctors that take the time to listen to your concerns the way they do.
About Dr. Nitai Riegler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, German
- 1225124514
Education & Certifications
- Cornell U
- U Conn
- U Conn
- 882 TRAINING GROUP
