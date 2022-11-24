Dr. Sumida has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nita Sumida, MD
Overview
Dr. Nita Sumida, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Sumida works at
Locations
McLean Tysons1760 Old Meadow Rd Ste 500, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 810-5223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff. Quick and one-time appointments. Dr. Sumida is very thorough and attentive. Glad I switched
About Dr. Nita Sumida, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1003835091
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- University KY
- University Of Kentucky
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sumida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.