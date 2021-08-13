Overview

Dr. Nita Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Modern Nephrology & Transplant, LLC (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.